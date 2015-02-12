Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Feb. 12, 2015

(Reuters) - Venable has added former Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe attorney Peter Sternberg as a corporate partner in its New York office.

Bankruptcy partner Andrew Silfen has been appointed managing partner of Arent Fox’s New York office, taking over from Michael Blass, who is stepping down after seven years.

Maureen Bennett has joined Jones Day’s Boston office as partner in its healthcare and life sciences practices, moving over from Squire Patton Boggs, where she was co-chair of the firm’s healthcare and life sciences industry group.

