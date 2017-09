(Reuters) - Intellectual property partners Steven Weisburd and Richard LaCava have left Dickstein Shapiro to go to Arent Fox in New York.

Brown Rudnick has scooped up two white collar defense partners from Nixon Peabody, Alex Lipman and Ashley Baynham in New York. Also joining the firm in New York is Todd Emmerman from Katten Muchin Rosenman, who comes aboard as partner in its corporate practice.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1Jna9zO