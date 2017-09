(Reuters) - Corporate attorney Seth Goldsamt has joined McGuireWoods as partner in New York. He was previously with Lowenstein Sandler.

Jones Day has two new partners in its Washington government regulation practice. Laura Fraedrich joins from Kirkland & Ellis and Grayson Yeargin moves over from Nixon Peabody.

Consumer class action attorney Daniel Blynn has left Kelley Drye & Warren to join Venable as counsel in Washington.

