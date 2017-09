(Reuters) - David Adelman, former U.S. ambassador to Singapore, has joined Reed Smith as partner in New York. He will travel regularly to the firm’s Asian offices focusing on helping clients expand their investments in the region.

Withers Bergman has added tax attorney Bruce Hood as partner in New York. He joins from Wiggin & Dana.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LCCXQJ