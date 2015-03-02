Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - March 2, 2015

(Reuters) - Kevin Sheridan has moved over from Bingham McCutchen to Mayer Brown as partner in its corporate and securities practice in New York.

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has added former IRS director of international strategy, Diana Wollman, as partner in its New York tax practice.

Philip von Mehren and Michele Maney have gone to Venable’s M&A practice as partners in New York, moving over from Baker & McKenzie. Von Mehren will also be co-chair of the New York corporate group.

