(Reuters) - Ryan Poscablo has left his post as assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York to join Schiff Hardin as a litigation partner in New York.

Paul Hastings has added former co-chair of Shearman & Sterling’s intellectual property transactions practice, Samuel Waxman, as partner in New York. He will be working in its M&A and global technology transactions practices.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KhRCW8