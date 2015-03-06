FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - March 6, 2015
March 6, 2015

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cassie Waduge, who was previously with Weil Gotshal & Manges, has moved over to Hogan Lovells’ life sciences practice as counsel in New York.

Cozen O‘Connor has added Frederick Schmidt as a member of its bankruptcy, insolvency and restructuring practice group. He moves over from Herrick Feinstein.

Jeffrey Stern has left Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman to become partner in Winston & Strawn’s structured finance practice in New York.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ElBT4I

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
