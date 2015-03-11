Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - March 11, 2015

(Reuters) - A former deputy director at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in Washington, Brian O‘Keefe, has joined Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher as of counsel in its New York office, where he will focus on derivatives regulatory and policy work.

Diana Wollman, a former director of international strategy for the IRS’s large business and international division, has gone to Cleary Gottlieb as a tax partner in New York.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GEeRqE