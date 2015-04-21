FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - April 21, 2015
April 21, 2015

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - April 21, 2015

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe has added Hiroshi Sarumida as partner in the firm’s New York office. He joins the M&A and private equity group from Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom. He will also be the U.S. chair of Orrick’s Japan transactional practice.

Scott Weingaertner has rejoined White & Case as partner in the firm’s intellectual property practice in New York. He was previously with King & Spalding.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
