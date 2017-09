(Reuters) - Corporate attorney Dev Sen has joined Boies Schiller & Flexner as partner in New York. He was previously with O‘Melveny & Myers.

Mayer Brown has hired B. Ted Howes as partner in its New York international arbitration group. He was previously with McDermott Will & Emery.

