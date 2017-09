(Reuters) - Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added tax partner Lucy Lee to its Washington office. She moves over from Ernst & Young where she led the cross-border private client services group.

Leaving Akin Gump is Nancy Chung, who joins Sidley Austin as partner in the firm’s New York litigation practice, concentrating on complex commercial litigation.

