(Reuters) - Sidley Austin has hired Ellen Dunn as partner in its insurance practice in New York. She joins from Sutherland Asbill & Brennan.

Financial litigator Pamela Miller is now partner in O‘Melveny & Myers’ New York office. She moves over from Arnold & Porter.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GrXRiA