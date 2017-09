(Reuters) - Antitrust attorneys Helene Jaffe and Alan Kusinitz have joined Brown Rudnick as partners in New York. They join from Proskauer Rose where Jaffe was head of the firm’s antitrust practice.

Reed Smith has added two partners to its office in New York. Sahra Dalfen joins the corporate transactional advisory group and Jody Saltzman joins the real estate group. Both move over from Crowell & Moring.

