Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - May 6, 2015

(Reuters) - Cozen O‘Connor has added ten attorneys from Dickstein Shapiro to its ranks to form the firm’s state attorneys general practice. Bernie Nash and Lori Kalani will co-chair the practice and are joined by partners JB Kelly, Milton Marquis, Maria Colsey Heard, Ann-Marie Luciano and Chris Allen. An associate, a senior advisor and an policy coordinator also join the firm in Washington.

King & Spalding has added two real estate partners from Kirkland & Ellis to its ranks. Jennifer Morgan joins in New York and Chris Hoffman joins in Washington.

