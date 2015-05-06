FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - May 6, 2015
May 6, 2015

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - May 6, 2015

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cozen O‘Connor has added ten attorneys from Dickstein Shapiro to its ranks to form the firm’s state attorneys general practice. Bernie Nash and Lori Kalani will co-chair the practice and are joined by partners JB Kelly, Milton Marquis, Maria Colsey Heard, Ann-Marie Luciano and Chris Allen. An associate, a senior advisor and an policy coordinator also join the firm in Washington.

King & Spalding has added two real estate partners from Kirkland & Ellis to its ranks. Jennifer Morgan joins in New York and Chris Hoffman joins in Washington.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IgaW4x

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

