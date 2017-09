(Reuters) - Kaye Scholer has added Eric Whitney as partner in its New York litigation department. He joins from Greenberg Traurig.

John Bricker has joined Polsinelli as shareholder in the firm’s complex real estate and financial services practice in New York. He joins from Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1H1fE37