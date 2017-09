(Reuters) - Katherine McDaniel has left Kirkland & Ellis to join Troutman Sanders as of counsel in its New York litigation practice.

Winston & Strawn has hired Bill Bowers as chair of its transportation structured finance industry team. He moves over from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman.

