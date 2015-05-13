Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - May 13, 2015

(Reuters) - Anthony Perricone and Nanette Aguirre have joined Greenberg Traurig as shareholders the funds and derivatives practice in New York. Perricone joins from Jones Day and Aguirre moves over from Schulte Roth & Zabel.

Stacey Delich-Gould is now counsel in Venable’s New York private wealth group. She joins from Cahill Gordon & Reindel. Venable has also launched a state attorney general practice to be lead by former Arkansas attorney general and U.S. senator Mark Pryor in Washington. The firm also added former Alabama Deputy Attorney General Kevin Turner as counsel in the new practice.

