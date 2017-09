(Reuters) - Julian Chung is now partner in Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson’s finance practice. She joins the firm in New York from Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe.

Lawrence Fruchtman has left this post as general counsel at Amalgamated Bank to join Nixon Peabody as senior counsel in the firm’s New York banking and finance practice.

