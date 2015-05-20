FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - May 20, 2015
May 20, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - May 20, 2015

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Reed Smith has hired two new partners to its ranks. Ilene Froom joins the financial industry group in New York from Jones Day. Michele Ross, previously with Emmet, Marvin & Martin, also joins the financial industry group and will split her time between New York and Washington.

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel has added Andrew Charles as partner in its real estate practice. He joins the firm in New York from King & Spalding.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ej5ne6

