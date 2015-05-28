FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - May 28, 2015
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 28, 2015 / 11:13 AM / 2 years ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - May 28, 2015

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Stroock & Stroock & Lavan has added eight attorneys from DLA Piper to its real estate group. Jeffrey Keitelman joins as a member of the firm’s executive committee and co-managing partner of the firm’s Washington office. Kim Pagotto joins as partner in Washington and Marc Hurel will be partner in New York. Also joining the firm are counsels Richard Cohn, Jonathan Cohen and Joseph Miller, special counsel Hala Sibay and an associate.

Rajiv Khanna has joined BakerHostetler as partner in its business group in New York, moving over from Seyfarth Shaw.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1J8qia5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.