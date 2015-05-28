Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - May 28, 2015

(Reuters) - Stroock & Stroock & Lavan has added eight attorneys from DLA Piper to its real estate group. Jeffrey Keitelman joins as a member of the firm’s executive committee and co-managing partner of the firm’s Washington office. Kim Pagotto joins as partner in Washington and Marc Hurel will be partner in New York. Also joining the firm are counsels Richard Cohn, Jonathan Cohen and Joseph Miller, special counsel Hala Sibay and an associate.

Rajiv Khanna has joined BakerHostetler as partner in its business group in New York, moving over from Seyfarth Shaw.

