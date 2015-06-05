FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - June 5, 2015
June 5, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - June 5, 2015

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Michael Bromwich, former inspector general for the Department of Justice, has joined Robbins Russell Englert Orseck Untereiner & Sauber as senior counsel in Washington. He will focus on corporate internal investigations and white collar criminal defense.

Also in Washington, Quarles & Brady has added David Worthen to its franchise and distribution team from Gray Plant Mooty. Quarles has also hired Jonathan Hudis as partner in its Washington IP practice. He joins from Oblon.

