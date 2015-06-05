Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - June 5, 2015

(Reuters) - Michael Bromwich, former inspector general for the Department of Justice, has joined Robbins Russell Englert Orseck Untereiner & Sauber as senior counsel in Washington. He will focus on corporate internal investigations and white collar criminal defense.

Also in Washington, Quarles & Brady has added David Worthen to its franchise and distribution team from Gray Plant Mooty. Quarles has also hired Jonathan Hudis as partner in its Washington IP practice. He joins from Oblon.

