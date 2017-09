Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - June 3, 2015

(Reuters) - In Atlanta, BakerHostetler has hired a 32-attorney healthcare group from McKenna Long & Aldridge. Jon Rawls, S. Derek Bauer, David Brown, Clayton Coley, Charlotte Combre, Emily Crosby, Amy Fouts, Joann Gallagher Jones, Wendy Markham, Charlene McGinty, Kathlynn Butler Polvino and Robert Rozier will be partners. Vimala Devassy, Lynn Garson, Shannon Kidwell, Kristi Lange and Kimberly Ruark join as counsel. Fifteen associates have also joined the firm.

Samaa Haridi is now partner in Hogan Lovells’ international arbitration practice in New York, moving over from Weil Gotshal & Manges. Hogan Lovells has named Denver partner Scot Anderson as co-head of its energy and natural resources group.

