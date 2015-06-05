Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - June 4, 2015

(Reuters) - McDermott Will & Emery will add up to 15 lawyers from K&L Gates to its Dallas, Texas, office. The attorneys comprise two teams of M&A and tech outsourcing lawyers. Wilson Chu will lead the M&A team and is joined by partners Soren Lindstrom and Greg Hidalgo. Jason Krieser and Shawn Helms will lead the new technology and outsourcing practice. Partner David Guedry also joins that team.

Luka Misetic is now partner in Squire Patton Boggs’ international dispute resolution practice in New York. Previously he was a solo practitioner in New York and Chicago.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1AOgAsz