FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - June 4, 2015
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 5, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - June 4, 2015

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - McDermott Will & Emery will add up to 15 lawyers from K&L Gates to its Dallas, Texas, office. The attorneys comprise two teams of M&A and tech outsourcing lawyers. Wilson Chu will lead the M&A team and is joined by partners Soren Lindstrom and Greg Hidalgo. Jason Krieser and Shawn Helms will lead the new technology and outsourcing practice. Partner David Guedry also joins that team.

Luka Misetic is now partner in Squire Patton Boggs’ international dispute resolution practice in New York. Previously he was a solo practitioner in New York and Chicago.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1AOgAsz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.