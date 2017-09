(Reuters) - Employment law firm Jackson Lewis has added shareholders John Higgins and Vincent Polsinelli to its Albany, New York, office. They move over from Nixon Peabody.

Michael Kelly, formerly general counsel for Moet Hennessy and Schieffelin & Somerset, has joined Arent Fox’s new alcohol beverage industry group as counsel in New York.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MHPrIR