(Reuters) - Blank Rome has added 24 attorneys, including the five name partners from IP law firm Wong Cabello Lutsch Rutherford & Brucculeri, to its Houston office.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added Scott Welkis as partner in New York. He joins from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan and will continue to focus on debt finance.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IEX9SS