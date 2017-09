(Reuters) - Jason Lilien, a former bureau chief of the New York State Attorney General’s Charities Bureau, has joined Loeb & Loeb’s charitable giving and tax-exempt organizations practice as partner in New York.

Alston & Bird has a new attorney in its real estate finance and investment group in New York. Stephen Millas joins as counsel from Reed Smith.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TNcV4i