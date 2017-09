(Reuters) - Kaye Scholer has hired Evan Greebel and Kathleen Moriarty as partners in its corporate department in New York. They join from Katten Muchin Rosenman.

Anthony Bonan has left Wachtel Missry to join Hunton & Williams as a senior lawyer in its New York real estate department.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UzSurZ