(Reuters) - Environmental lawyer and litigator Richard Leland and transactional lawyer Ian Tattenbaum have joined Akerman as partners in New York. Leland moves over from Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson and Tattenbaum joins from Kaye Scholer.

Real estate attorney Caroline Harcourt has rejoined Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman as partner from Kaye Scholer in New York.

