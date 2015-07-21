Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - July 21, 2015

(Reuters) - Former MeadWestvaco general counsel Wendell Willkie has joined Steptoe as of counsel in its New York office where he will focus on corporate governance, international, regulatory, compliance and government affairs matters. Steptoe has also hired Charles Michael as partner in its complex commercial disputes group in New York. He joins from Brune & Richard.

Frank Martire has left Weil, Gotshal & Manges to join Greenberg Traurig as shareholder in its M&A practice in New York.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ou1fzi