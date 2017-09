(Reuters) - Weil Gotshal & Manges has added Matt Barr as partner in its bankruptcy practice in New York. He joins from Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy.

Sports attorney Steven Olenick has joined Loeb & Loeb as partner in New York. He was previously with Kantor Davidoff.

