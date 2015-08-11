FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Aug. 11, 2015
August 11, 2015

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Aug. 11, 2015

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Jane Love and Robert Trenchard have left WilmerHale to join Gibson Dunn & Crutcher as partners in the firm’s New York intellectual property and life sciences litigation practice. Former senior adviser to the director of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, Adam Smith, has joined Gibson Dunn & Crutcher as of counsel in Washington.

Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy has added Robert Kennedy and Brien Wassner as corporate partners in New York. They join from Jones Day.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1L2cQ7T

