Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Sept. 2, 2015

(Reuters) - Joseph Mascia has joined Cozen O‘Connor as a member in the firm’s New York real estate group. He was previously with Duane Morris.

Reed Smith has hired former BNY Mellon counsel Matthew Bromberg as partner in its financial industry group in New York. Reed Smith has added Peter Malyshev as partner in the firm’s global energy and natural resources industry group in Washington. He joins from Latham & Watkins where he led the Commodities Futures Trading Commission practice.

