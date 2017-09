(Reuters) - Hogan Lovells has named Oliver Armas new managing partner of its New York office.

Restructuring attorney John Thompson has joined McGuireWoods as partner in the firm’s New York and Washington offices, moving over from Cadwalader, Wickersham and Taft.

