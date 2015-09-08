Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Sept. 8, 2015

(Reuters) - Robert Bourguignon has rejoined Troutman Sanders as partner in the firm’s New York finance practice. He was previously with Buchanan Ingersoll.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two new partners to its ranks. Michael Kahn joins the intellectual property group in New York from Ropes & Gray and Nathan Oleson has rejoined the labor and employment practice in Washington from 24 Hour Fitness where he was general counsel. Akin Gump has also added Anya Landau French as a senior adviser in its Washington office. She will focus on matters related to Cuba.

