FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Sept. 8, 2015
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 8, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Sept. 8, 2015

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Robert Bourguignon has rejoined Troutman Sanders as partner in the firm’s New York finance practice. He was previously with Buchanan Ingersoll.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two new partners to its ranks. Michael Kahn joins the intellectual property group in New York from Ropes & Gray and Nathan Oleson has rejoined the labor and employment practice in Washington from 24 Hour Fitness where he was general counsel. Akin Gump has also added Anya Landau French as a senior adviser in its Washington office. She will focus on matters related to Cuba.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ousbie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.