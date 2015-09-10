FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Sept. 10, 2015
September 10, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Sept. 10, 2015

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Arnold & Porter has announced that managing partner Richard Alexander will become chairman of the firm effective Jan. 1, 2016. The firm also named Anne Davis and Michael Daneker as co-managing partners of the firm effective Oct. 1, 2015.

Duane Morris has added a six-attorney litigation team to its trial practice group in New York. Partners Marvin Wexler, William Pollard, Lawrence Fox and Kevin Fee join the firm from litigation boutique Kornstein Veisz Wexler & Pollard along with two associates.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LlTecr

