(Reuters) - Parvin Moyne, former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, has joined Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld as partner in the firm’s New York white collar defense and government investigations practice.

BakerHostetler has added Geoffrey Coll as partner in its securities litigation and regulatory enforcement group in New York. He moves over from Schiff Hardin.

