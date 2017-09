(Reuters) - Former Kirkland & Ellis litigator Jonathan Bunge has joined Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan as managing partner of the firm’s Chicago office.

Christopher Olsen, a former deputy director at the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, has joined Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati as a D.C. partner focusing on privacy and data protection.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ivgGNM