Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Sept. 21, 2015
September 21, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Sept. 21, 2015

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former Chief Deputy Attorney General of New York, Harlan Levy, has rejoined Boies Schiller & Flexner as partner in New York. He will focus on complex civil, criminal and corporate litigation and regulatory issues.

Former Capitol Hill advisor Elana Broitman has joined Greenberg Traurig as shareholder in its government law and policy practice. She joins the firm in New York from UJA-Federation of New York where she was senior vice president.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1gFWxml

