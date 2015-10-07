Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Oct. 7, 2015

(Reuters) -

Reggie Thomas, former first deputy director in New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Office of City Legislative Affairs, has joined Manatt Phelps & Phillips as an adviser in the firm’s New York City government, policy and government contracts practice.

Jason Halperin has left his post as assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, to join Gibson Dunn & Crutcher as of counsel in its New York white collar practice.

