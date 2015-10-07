FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Oct. 7, 2015
October 7, 2015

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Oct. 7, 2015

Caitlin Tremblay

Reggie Thomas, former first deputy director in New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Office of City Legislative Affairs, has joined Manatt Phelps & Phillips as an adviser in the firm’s New York City government, policy and government contracts practice.

Jason Halperin has left his post as assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, to join Gibson Dunn & Crutcher as of counsel in its New York white collar practice.

