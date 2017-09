Former director of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Market Regulation, Brandon Becker, is rejoining WilmerHale as partner in New York. He will join the broker-dealer practice.

Dentons has added Nick Allard, dean of Brooklyn Law School, as senior counsel in its public policy and regulation practice in New York and Washington.

