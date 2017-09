Bret Finkelstein is now an attorney in Lane Powell’s securities litigation practice in New York, moving over from Arnold & Porter.

Pierre Gentin has left his position as global head of litigation and regulatory investigations at Credit Suisse to join Cahill Gordon & Reindel as partner in its New York litigation practice.

