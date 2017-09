Geoffrey Levin has joined Sidley Austin as partner in the firm’s New York private equity practice, moving over from Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft.

Baker Botts has hired Lynn Neils as partner in its New York while collar defense practice. She moves over from Covington & Burling and has served as chief of the major crimes unit in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LKMZmH