Allan Reiss has joined Greenberg Traurig as shareholder in New York. He will work in the firm’s corporate, energy and restructuring practices, moving over from Morgan Lewis.

Lindsay Goldberg has added Eric Fry as partner in New York. He joins the firm from Morgan Stanley where he was a managing director in the global private equity group.

