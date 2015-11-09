Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Nov. 9, 2015

K&L Gates has added Bruce MacLennan as partner in its investment management, hedge finds and alternative investments practice in New York. He joins from Holland & Knight. K&L Gates has a new partner in its healthcare practice. Limo Cherian joins the firm in Chicago from Hogan Marren Babbo & Rose. In its energy and infrastructure projects and transactions practice in Washington, K&L Gates adds Jeff Cohen as partner. He moves over from Troutman Sanders. Naomi Pearce comes on board as partner in K&L Gates’ intellectual property practice in Sydney, Australia. She leaves her own firm Pearce IP Strategy.

Paul Harner is now partner at Ballard Spahr in New York. He joins the restructuring practice from Latham & Watkins.

