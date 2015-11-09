FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Nov. 9, 2015
#Westlaw News
November 9, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 2 years ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Nov. 9, 2015

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

K&L Gates has added Bruce MacLennan as partner in its investment management, hedge finds and alternative investments practice in New York. He joins from Holland & Knight. K&L Gates has a new partner in its healthcare practice. Limo Cherian joins the firm in Chicago from Hogan Marren Babbo & Rose. In its energy and infrastructure projects and transactions practice in Washington, K&L Gates adds Jeff Cohen as partner. He moves over from Troutman Sanders. Naomi Pearce comes on board as partner in K&L Gates’ intellectual property practice in Sydney, Australia. She leaves her own firm Pearce IP Strategy.

Paul Harner is now partner at Ballard Spahr in New York. He joins the restructuring practice from Latham & Watkins.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MROa6a

