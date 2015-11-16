Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Nov. 16, 2015

Edward McTiernan, former deputy commissioner and general counsel for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, has joined Arnold & Porter as partner in New York.

Sandeep Savla has joined Latham & Watkins as partner in its New York litigation practice, moving over from Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank where he was managing director and counsel and head of litigation for the Americas.

