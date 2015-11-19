Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Nov. 19, 2015

Corporate restructuring attorney David Meyer has joined Vinson & Elkins as partner in New York, moving over from Kirkland & Ellis. Also joining Vinson & Elkins is former acting director of the Environmental Protection Agency’s special litigation and projects division, Andrew Stewart. He joins the firm as counsel in Washington.

BakerHostetler has hired Benjamin Hsing as partner in its New York intellectual property practice. He joins from Kaye Scholer. BakerHostetler has added Shannon McCue as partner in its intellectual property group in Cleveland, Ohio. He was previously with Hahn Loeser & Parks.

