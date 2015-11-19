FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Nov. 19, 2015
#Westlaw News
November 19, 2015 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - Nov. 19, 2015

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

Corporate restructuring attorney David Meyer has joined Vinson & Elkins as partner in New York, moving over from Kirkland & Ellis. Also joining Vinson & Elkins is former acting director of the Environmental Protection Agency’s special litigation and projects division, Andrew Stewart. He joins the firm as counsel in Washington.

BakerHostetler has hired Benjamin Hsing as partner in its New York intellectual property practice. He joins from Kaye Scholer. BakerHostetler has added Shannon McCue as partner in its intellectual property group in Cleveland, Ohio. He was previously with Hahn Loeser & Parks.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MViWcK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
