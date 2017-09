Dec 8 -

Andrew Callahan and Robert Scheininger have joined Reed Smith as partners in the New York corporate and transactional advisory group. They move over from Sidley Austin.

Loeb & Loeb has hired Rima Moawad as partner in its New York corporate department. She moves over from Haynes & Boone.

