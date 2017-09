Dec 17 -

Life sciences litigator Kathleen O‘Connor has joined Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe’s New York office as partner, moving over from Weil Gotshal & Manges.

David Almroth has left Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom to join Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer as partner in the firm’s New York leveraged finance practice.

