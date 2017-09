Jan 8 -

Judge Jonathan Lippman, who retired as chief judge of the New York Court of Appeals last month, has joined Latham & Watkins as of counsel in the firm’s litigation and trial department in New York.

Ropes & Gray has hired Michael Littenberg as partner in the firm’s securities and public companies practice in New York. He was previously with Schulte Roth & Zabel.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SDY9wM