Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - March 10, 2016
March 10, 2016 / 11:53 AM / a year ago

Career Tracker: Lawyers on the move - March 10, 2016

Caitlin Tremblay

1 Min Read

By Caitlin Tremblay

Mayer Brown has added a 26-lawyer consumer financial services team from K&L Gates to its ranks, including 11 new partners. Joining in Washington are Costas Avrakotos, David Beam, Holly Spencer Bunting, Krista Cooley, Eric Edwardson, Kristie Kully, Ori Lev, Lauren Bergen Pryor and Stephanie Robinson. Joining in Houston is David Tallman.

Andrew Kreisberg is now partner in White & Case’s New York office. He joins the global tax practice from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher. White & Case has also added Ben Saul as partner in Washington. He joins the financial institutions advisory practice from Goodwin Procter.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1pi0kLO

